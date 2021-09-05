MedicCoin Price Tops $0.0002 (MEDIC)

MedicCoin (CURRENCY:MEDIC) traded 3.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 5th. MedicCoin has a market cap of $46,291.39 and $5.00 worth of MedicCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MedicCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, MedicCoin has traded down 20.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.31 or 0.00056634 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001935 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded 47.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000597 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000268 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded up 22.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000631 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0357 or 0.00000069 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

MedicCoin Coin Profile

MedicCoin (MEDIC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 14th, 2018. MedicCoin’s total supply is 298,349,835 coins and its circulating supply is 298,349,398 coins. The official message board for MedicCoin is cryptomaa.com/coin/MEDIC . MedicCoin’s official website is mediccoin.com . MedicCoin’s official Twitter account is @mediccoin

According to CryptoCompare, “MedicCoin is a research-based cryptocurrency with MasterNode and PoS feature that is built on top of a system with a net-positive social benefit. The MedicCoin project encourages “do good things, make life better” by rewarding members for contributing their CPU/GPU computing powers to further healthcare research. MEDIC Coin has an active Android wallet, with iPhone wallet in the works along with other health applications. MEDIC Coin also is rewarding coins for [email protected] project, significantly impacting research across numerous diseases including various cancers, Alzheimer’s, Parkinson’s, Diabetes, infectious disease and more, with recent research focusing on investigating and designing pharmaceutical solutions for various drugs like opiates and antidepressants. “

Buying and Selling MedicCoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MedicCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MedicCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MedicCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

