Meeder Asset Management Inc. Acquires 20,391 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 123,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,391 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $5,609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 561.5% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the period. Holloway Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 547.0% in the 2nd quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 66.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:WFC traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $44.17. The stock had a trading volume of 21,715,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,811,910. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12 month low of $20.76 and a 12 month high of $51.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.83. The company has a market cap of $181.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.66, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.36.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.40. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 19.79% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The business had revenue of $20.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.69 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.66) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. This is a boost from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 145.45%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Compass Point increased their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 target price (up from $40.00) on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Wells Fargo & Company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.86.

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Wealth & Investment Management, and Other.

