Meeder Asset Management Inc. Has $19.94 Million Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 1.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,166 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 116 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up 0.9% of Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $19,940,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Interstate Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $8,822,000. Triumph Capital Management bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,054,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. raised its stake in Alphabet by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 13,016 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $26,846,000 after acquiring an additional 3,917 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 5,405 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,198,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 64.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,333 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,304,000 after acquiring an additional 1,309 shares during the period. 34.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Securities increased their price target on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Mizuho increased their price target on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Wedbush increased their price target on Alphabet from $3,127.00 to $3,424.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Alphabet from $2,950.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,821.21.

Shares of GOOGL stock traded up $9.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2,874.79. 992,718 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,089,934. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,667.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2,386.89. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,402.15 and a 1-year high of $2,925.07. The company has a market cap of $1.92 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. The firm had revenue of $50.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $10.13 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

