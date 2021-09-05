Meeder Asset Management Inc. Sells 10,343 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 34.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,711 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 10,343 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $7,893,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the first quarter worth $72,000. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter worth $40,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 535.3% during the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 108 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the first quarter worth $41,000. 77.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE UNH traded down $0.85 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $422.86. 1,604,878 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,983,773. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $289.64 and a 1 year high of $431.36. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $414.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $393.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $398.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.78.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.43 by $0.27. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 22.15%. The business had revenue of $71.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $7.12 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Monday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 10th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.36%.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 60,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.62, for a total value of $25,237,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 941,560 shares in the company, valued at $396,038,967.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.00, for a total transaction of $804,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 154,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,980,762. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 102,438 shares of company stock valued at $42,706,034 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $435.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $478.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $435.00 to $465.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $515.00 to $488.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $450.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $442.57.

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

