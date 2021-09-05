Meeder Asset Management Inc. Trims Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 115,020 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 126 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $14,277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MDT. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 26.5% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,070,609 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,544,031,000 after buying an additional 2,735,614 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 26.2% during the second quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 10,326,216 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,411,131,000 after buying an additional 2,145,361 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 6.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,957,284 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,593,814,000 after buying an additional 1,417,008 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 765.0% during the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,508,260 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $178,171,000 after buying an additional 1,333,893 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Medtronic by 300.3% during the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,504,367 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $177,711,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128,561 shares during the period. 79.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MDT traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $134.63. 2,298,422 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,179,571. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $124.95. The company has a market cap of $180.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.07, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.80. Medtronic plc has a fifty-two week low of $98.94 and a fifty-two week high of $135.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.34.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.88 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The business’s revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%.

In other Medtronic news, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 50,775 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.17, for a total transaction of $6,812,481.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.52, for a total transaction of $526,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 106,995 shares of company stock worth $14,215,774 over the last quarter. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MDT shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $140.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “focus list” rating and set a $153.00 price target (up previously from $143.00) on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Argus increased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $134.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.91.

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

