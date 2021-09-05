Metromile (NASDAQ:MILE) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Metromile, Inc. (NASDAQ:MILE) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 51,933 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 1,863,835 shares.The stock last traded at $4.71 and had previously closed at $4.44.

MILE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of Metromile from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Metromile from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.50.

Metromile (NASDAQ:MILE) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $7.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.60 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Metromile, Inc. will post -1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MILE. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in shares of Metromile during the first quarter valued at about $1,259,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Metromile during the first quarter valued at about $318,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Metromile during the first quarter valued at about $65,000. Trellus Management Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Metromile during the first quarter valued at about $1,389,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Metromile during the first quarter valued at about $215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.19% of the company’s stock.

Metromile Company Profile (NASDAQ:MILE)

Metromile, Inc provides pay-per-mile car insurance services in the United States and internationally. The company also licenses artificial intelligence claims platform to automate claims, reduce losses associated with fraud, and unlock the productivity of insurance carriers' employees. In addition, it offers The Pulse, a device that plugs into the diagnostic port of its customer's car and transmits data over wireless cellular networks.

