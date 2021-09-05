Michael Ackermann Sells 5,833 Shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS) Stock

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS) Director Michael Ackermann sold 5,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.24, for a total value of $147,224.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Michael Ackermann also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Tarsus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

On Wednesday, August 11th, Michael Ackermann sold 621 shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.15, for a total value of $15,618.15.

On Monday, August 9th, Michael Ackermann sold 700 shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $17,500.00.

On Friday, August 6th, Michael Ackermann sold 3,129 shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $78,225.00.

Shares of TARS opened at $26.67 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $548.71 million and a P/E ratio of -6.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.83. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.32 and a twelve month high of $63.69.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.81. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TARS shares. Raymond James upped their price target on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tarsus Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.80.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 339,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,952,000 after buying an additional 17,374 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 68.6% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 5,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $934,000. Altium Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,045,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $183,000. 62.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic candidates for ophthalmic conditions. Its lead product candidate is TP-03, a novel therapeutic that is in Phase IIb/III for the treatment of blepharitis caused by the infestation of Demodex mites, as well as to treat meibomian gland disease.

Featured Story: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Receive News & Ratings for Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tarsus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.