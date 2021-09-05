Mid Wynd International Investment Trust plc (LON:MWY) Plans Dividend Increase – GBX 3.30 Per Share

Mid Wynd International Investment Trust plc (LON:MWY) announced a dividend on Friday, September 3rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.30 ($0.04) per share on Friday, November 26th. This represents a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This is an increase from Mid Wynd International Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $3.10. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
LON:MWY opened at GBX 822 ($10.74) on Friday. Mid Wynd International Investment Trust has a 1 year low of GBX 632 ($8.26) and a 1 year high of GBX 834 ($10.90). The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 789.79 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 752.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market capitalization of £492.58 million and a P/E ratio of 6.51.
