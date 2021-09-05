Mid Wynd International Investment Trust plc (LON:MWY) Plans Dividend Increase – GBX 3.30 Per Share

Mid Wynd International Investment Trust plc (LON:MWY) announced a dividend on Friday, September 3rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.30 ($0.04) per share on Friday, November 26th. This represents a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This is an increase from Mid Wynd International Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $3.10. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

LON:MWY opened at GBX 822 ($10.74) on Friday. Mid Wynd International Investment Trust has a 1 year low of GBX 632 ($8.26) and a 1 year high of GBX 834 ($10.90). The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 789.79 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 752.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market capitalization of £492.58 million and a P/E ratio of 6.51.

About Mid Wynd International Investment Trust

Mid Wynd International Investment Trust plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Artemis Fund Managers Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in stocks of companies across diversified market capitalizations.

