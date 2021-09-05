MimbleWimbleCoin Reaches Market Capitalization of $43.99 Million (MWC)

MimbleWimbleCoin (CURRENCY:MWC) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 5th. One MimbleWimbleCoin coin can currently be bought for about $4.08 or 0.00007916 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, MimbleWimbleCoin has traded up 2.3% against the US dollar. MimbleWimbleCoin has a total market cap of $43.99 million and $172,576.00 worth of MimbleWimbleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $266.18 or 0.00515950 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000613 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00003655 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002678 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $519.16 or 0.01006328 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0378 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000014 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000251 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000245 BTC.

About MimbleWimbleCoin

MimbleWimbleCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 5th, 2014. MimbleWimbleCoin’s total supply is 10,771,678 coins. MimbleWimbleCoin’s official website is www.mwc.mw . MimbleWimbleCoin’s official Twitter account is @MultiWalletCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for MimbleWimbleCoin is https://reddit.com/r/mimblewimblecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “With a provable supply cap of 20,000,000, MWC is a scarce pure proof of work Mimblewimble based coin designed to enable greater network scalability, privacy and fungibility than legacy blockchain protocols. All transactions on the base layer use Greg Maxwell's Coin Join with his Confidential Transactions and signature aggregation. Three main properties of MWC transactions increase their privacy. All transactions on the base layer are CoinJoined with Confidential Transactions and signature aggregation. Consequently, there are no addresses, transaction amounts or intermediary inputs and outputs in blocks and all transactions are indistinguishable from one another. “

Buying and Selling MimbleWimbleCoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MimbleWimbleCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MimbleWimbleCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MimbleWimbleCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

