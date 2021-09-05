Mina Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $113.83 Million (MINA)

Mina (CURRENCY:MINA) traded up 7.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 5th. One Mina coin can currently be purchased for $4.17 or 0.00008280 BTC on exchanges. Mina has a total market cap of $869.00 million and approximately $113.83 million worth of Mina was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Mina has traded 47.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001986 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002563 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $33.53 or 0.00066568 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 17.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $80.95 or 0.00160724 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $115.21 or 0.00228739 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,964.46 or 0.07871366 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003163 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $50,282.48 or 0.99834932 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $497.17 or 0.00987125 BTC.

Mina Profile

Mina’s total supply is 824,104,972 coins and its circulating supply is 208,368,632 coins. Mina’s official Twitter account is @MinaProtocol

Buying and Selling Mina

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mina directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mina should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mina using one of the exchanges listed above.

