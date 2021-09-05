Mint Club (MINT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.94 Million

Mint Club (CURRENCY:MINT) traded up 12.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 5th. One Mint Club coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Mint Club has a market capitalization of $1.94 million and $54,039.00 worth of Mint Club was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Mint Club has traded 6.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.71 or 0.00057418 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001940 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded 47.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000590 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded down 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000267 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000625 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0357 or 0.00000069 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded down 45.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Mint Club Profile

Mint Club (CRYPTO:MINT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Mint Club’s total supply is 1,149,363,840,000 coins and its circulating supply is 920,363,840,000 coins. Mint Club’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Mintcoin is a community owned and operated pure PoS coin. Send your coins to your wallet and earn high yielding interest for saving your coins while securing the Mintcoin network. There is no coin cap, in order to replace lost coins and provide sustainable global scalability. The coin now runs 100% POS (proof-of-stake) to secure the network. After the year 2016, Stakers aka Minters will receive a fixed 5% APR (annual percentage rate) indefinitely, as a reward for securing the network. “

Buying and Selling Mint Club

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mint Club directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mint Club should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mint Club using one of the exchanges listed above.

