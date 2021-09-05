Mist Price Reaches $0.0956 on Top Exchanges (MIST)

Mist (CURRENCY:MIST) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 5th. One Mist coin can now be bought for $0.0956 or 0.00000190 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Mist has traded down 24.6% against the U.S. dollar. Mist has a total market cap of $5.39 million and $2.71 million worth of Mist was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Mist Coin Profile

Mist (MIST) is a coin. Mist’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 56,357,088 coins. Mist’s official Twitter account is @mistnft

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemist was started with a tweet by @thegostep. There is no “dev team”. There is no company. There is only a community of alchemists figuring out what to build in the open. There is no roadmap. An alchemist never makes forward-looking statements, simply because the future is unpredictable. The only plan is there is no plan. “

Mist Coin Trading

