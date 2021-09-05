Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 11,125 Shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) by 56.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 30,952 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,125 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $8,554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SEDG. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 9.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,536,046 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,878,721,000 after acquiring an additional 538,017 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 21.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,997,185 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $574,070,000 after acquiring an additional 355,976 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 4,796.8% in the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 285,581 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $82,087,000 after acquiring an additional 279,749 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 39.6% in the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 771,762 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $212,465,000 after acquiring an additional 219,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC grew its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 227.3% in the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 304,245 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $87,452,000 after acquiring an additional 211,295 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.07% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Marcel Gani sold 333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.82, for a total value of $86,520.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Meir Adest sold 2,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.69, for a total transaction of $773,816.78. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,011,416.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 23,667 shares of company stock worth $6,396,644. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

SEDG opened at $285.80 on Friday. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $178.32 and a fifty-two week high of $377.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $272.18 and a 200 day moving average of $265.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a current ratio of 3.73. The firm has a market cap of $14.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.96, a PEG ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.95.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $480.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $455.66 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 12.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 44.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on SolarEdge Technologies in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Johnson Rice upgraded SolarEdge Technologies from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $290.00 to $325.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $337.00 to $373.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $322.13.

SolarEdge Technologies Company Profile

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc engages in the development of energy technology, which provides inverter solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Solar and All Other. The Solar segment includes the design, development, manufacturing, and sales of an inverter solution designed to maximize power generation.

