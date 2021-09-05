Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 12,154 Shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 18.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 76,427 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,154 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Entergy were worth $7,620,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ETR. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Entergy by 8.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,709,717 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,562,646,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250,040 shares in the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP boosted its position in Entergy by 194.4% during the first quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 1,437,405 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $142,979,000 after purchasing an additional 949,105 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Entergy by 56.9% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,943,591 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $193,329,000 after purchasing an additional 704,920 shares in the last quarter. Maple Brown Abbott Ltd boosted its position in Entergy by 69.0% during the first quarter. Maple Brown Abbott Ltd now owns 1,140,920 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $113,487,000 after purchasing an additional 465,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Entergy by 359.0% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 446,590 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,248,000 after purchasing an additional 349,296 shares in the last quarter. 86.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ETR opened at $112.56 on Friday. Entergy Co. has a 52-week low of $85.78 and a 52-week high of $114.88. The stock has a market cap of $22.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.89, a PEG ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $106.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.19.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.06). Entergy had a return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 11.48%. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Entergy Co. will post 6.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were paid a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. Entergy’s payout ratio is 67.14%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ETR shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Entergy from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Citigroup raised their price target on Entergy from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Mizuho raised their price target on Entergy from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Entergy from $117.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.00.

In other news, COO Paul D. Hinnenkamp sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.51, for a total value of $325,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 29,946 shares in the company, valued at $3,249,440.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,186 shares of company stock valued at $667,644. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

About Entergy

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power; and operations of a natural gas distribution business.

