Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $8.99 Million Holdings in Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) by 51.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 119,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,700 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.14% of Planet Fitness worth $8,985,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PLNT. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Planet Fitness by 82.0% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 3,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Infusive Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Infusive Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 2,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Planet Fitness alerts:

PLNT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Planet Fitness in a report on Monday, June 14th. Roth Capital raised Planet Fitness from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Planet Fitness in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $93.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised Planet Fitness from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Planet Fitness in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.57.

In other Planet Fitness news, President Dorvin D. Lively sold 48,467 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.79, for a total value of $3,867,181.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Thomas J. Fitzgerald III purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $69.29 per share, for a total transaction of $69,290.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 8,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $567,762.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 6.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PLNT stock opened at $76.48 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 246.71, a PEG ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $74.99 and a 200-day moving average of $78.37. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.55 and a 1-year high of $90.34.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.02). Planet Fitness had a net margin of 5.15% and a negative return on equity of 6.18%. The business had revenue of $137.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.32) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 241.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Planet Fitness, Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Planet Fitness Company Profile

Planet Fitness, Inc engages in the operation and franchising of fitness centers. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment includes operations related to the company’s franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT).

Receive News & Ratings for Planet Fitness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Planet Fitness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.