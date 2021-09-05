Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 54,894 Shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 305,866 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 54,894 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $8,063,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 18.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,135,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,197,882,000 after purchasing an additional 7,163,335 shares during the last quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & during the first quarter valued at approximately $116,621,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 25.1% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,859,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,843,000 after purchasing an additional 2,782,027 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 18,495.1% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,596,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,588,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 8.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,224,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,547,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154,701 shares during the last quarter. 52.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CCL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised shares of Carnival Co. & from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. HSBC increased their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $14.70 to $18.30 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.19.

In related news, CFO David Bernstein sold 11,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.03, for a total transaction of $268,575.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CCL opened at $22.96 on Friday. Carnival Co. & plc has a 12 month low of $12.11 and a 12 month high of $31.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.10. The firm has a market cap of $22.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.36 and a beta of 2.31.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 28th. The company reported ($1.80) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.61) by ($0.19). Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 38.85% and a negative net margin of 6,471.63%. The company had revenue of $50.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.88 million. Research analysts expect that Carnival Co. & plc will post -6.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carnival Co. & Company Profile

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise; Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations; Cruise Support; and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

