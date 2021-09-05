Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Raises Stock Position in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 12.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,931 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,679 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Kansas City Southern were worth $9,615,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Kansas City Southern in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Kansas City Southern during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. CX Institutional increased its stake in Kansas City Southern by 33.1% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 173 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in Kansas City Southern by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 196 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in Kansas City Southern in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KSU stock opened at $291.63 on Friday. Kansas City Southern has a 12-month low of $171.82 and a 12-month high of $315.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.29 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $279.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $271.47.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The transportation company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $749.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $749.06 million. Kansas City Southern had a net margin of 4.63% and a return on equity of 16.17%. Kansas City Southern’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kansas City Southern will post 8.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 10th. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.03%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on KSU shares. Loop Capital downgraded Kansas City Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $288.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday. lowered shares of Kansas City Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $275.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Barclays lowered shares of Kansas City Southern from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $265.00 to $310.00 in a report on Friday, May 28th. Citigroup cut shares of Kansas City Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $275.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Kansas City Southern from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kansas City Southern presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $262.47.

Kansas City Southern Profile

Kansas City Southern is a transportation holding company. It focuses on the growing north or south freight corridor connecting key commercial and industrial markets in the central United States with major industrial cities in Mexico. The firm also engages in the freight rail transportation business operating through a single coordinated rail network.

