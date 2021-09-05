Mizuho Increases Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Price Target to $290.00

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) had its target price lifted by Mizuho from $275.00 to $290.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Okta from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $300.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Okta in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a buy rating and a $312.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Okta from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Okta from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Okta from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $289.67.

Shares of NASDAQ OKTA opened at $270.40 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -110.37 and a beta of 0.97. Okta has a 52-week low of $185.05 and a 52-week high of $294.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a current ratio of 3.76. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $246.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $242.43.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.24. Okta had a negative net margin of 35.18% and a negative return on equity of 30.90%. The company had revenue of $316.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $293.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. Okta’s quarterly revenue was up 57.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Okta will post -2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Okta news, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 4,697 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.37, for a total transaction of $1,049,168.89. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,318 shares in the company, valued at $2,974,841.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Benjamin A. Horowitz sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.94, for a total transaction of $19,835,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 177,303 shares of company stock worth $43,613,762. Insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OKTA. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of Okta by 3.3% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 15,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,301,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in Okta by 46.0% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 8,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,777,000 after acquiring an additional 2,539 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Okta by 5.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 35,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,846,000 after acquiring an additional 1,797 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC lifted its stake in Okta by 25.2% in the first quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 1,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in Okta by 9.5% in the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 31,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,931,000 after acquiring an additional 2,721 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.13% of the company’s stock.

Okta Company Profile

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of identity management platform for the enterprise. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

