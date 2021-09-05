Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT) Position Increased by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT) by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 309,170 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,600 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock were worth $2,860,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 900.0% during the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 3,480 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 3,132 shares in the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Cigna Investments Inc. New bought a new position in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock during the first quarter valued at about $85,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock during the first quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock during the first quarter valued at about $98,000. Institutional investors own 21.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock alerts:

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock stock opened at $9.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.32, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.32 billion, a PE ratio of 9.24, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.09. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock has a 52 week low of $7.72 and a 52 week high of $9.70.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th.

About Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock

Mobile TeleSystems PJSC engages in the provision of mobile, fixed-line and digital services. It offers wireless Internet access and fixed voice, broadband, and pay-TV. The firm operates through the following segments: Russia Convergent, Moscow Fixed Line, Ukraine, MTS Bank and Other. The Russia Convergent segment represents the results of mobile and fixed line operations, which encompasses services rendered to customers across regions of Russia, including voice and data services, transmission, broadband, pay-TV and various value-added services and retail operations.

Featured Article: 52-Week High/Low

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MBT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT).

Receive News & Ratings for Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.