Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hello Group Inc. provides mobile social and entertainment platform primarily in China. Hello Group Inc., formerly known as Momo Inc., is based in BEIJING. “

Get Momo alerts:

MOMO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on Momo from $18.30 to $18.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Momo from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Momo has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.08.

NASDAQ:MOMO opened at $13.28 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 1.40. Momo has a one year low of $11.09 and a one year high of $20.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 4.48 and a current ratio of 4.48.

Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The information services provider reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $2.35. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. Momo had a return on equity of 13.86% and a net margin of 13.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.05 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Momo will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MOMO. Banco de Sabadell S.A acquired a new position in Momo in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Momo by 125.1% during the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,285 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Momo during the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Momo by 209.3% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,600 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 3,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Momo during the second quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Institutional investors own 60.12% of the company’s stock.

About Momo

Hello Group, Inc operates as a mobile-based social networking platform. The platform includes Momo mobile application and related features, functionalities, tools and services that are provided to users, customers and platform partners. It offerings includes live video, value added and mobile game services.

Featured Story: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Momo (MOMO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Momo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Momo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.