Monavale Trading 19.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days (MONA)

Monavale (CURRENCY:MONA) traded 14.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 5th. Monavale has a market cap of $5.06 million and $276,862.00 worth of Monavale was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Monavale has traded 19.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Monavale coin can now be purchased for $578.58 or 0.01154632 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Monavale alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000606 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $226.01 or 0.00451036 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00005939 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0310 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 30.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001487 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000552 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00003394 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0842 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000399 BTC.

About Monavale

Monavale is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 1st, 2014. Monavale’s total supply is 9,669 coins and its circulating supply is 8,754 coins. Monavale’s official message board is medium.com/@digitalax . The official website for Monavale is www.digitalax.xyz . Monavale’s official Twitter account is @tcejorpniocanom and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Monacoin, conceived in December of 2013, is the first alternative cryptocurrency developed in Japan. It is based on the popular ASCII art character, Mona. Monacoin is not a payment system controlled by one single entity, but a fully distributed payment system preserved by everyone who uses it via client applications running on their computers. “

Buying and Selling Monavale

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monavale directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monavale should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Monavale using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Monavale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Monavale and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.