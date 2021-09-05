MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Price Target Raised to $410.00

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at Mizuho from $350.00 to $410.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Mizuho’s price target points to a potential downside of 19.20% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group reduced their price target on MongoDB from $325.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Barclays upped their price target on MongoDB from $390.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on MongoDB from $375.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on MongoDB in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $415.00 target price for the company. Finally, increased their target price on MongoDB from $445.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MongoDB currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $440.06.

Shares of MDB opened at $507.41 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $369.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $333.69. The stock has a market cap of $31.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -110.07 and a beta of 0.74. MongoDB has a 52 week low of $200.50 and a 52 week high of $508.97.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $198.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.19 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 648.36% and a negative net margin of 43.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 43.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.22) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that MongoDB will post -4.66 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.00, for a total value of $390,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,996,640. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 12,134 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.47, for a total value of $4,204,066.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 196,974 shares of company stock valued at $69,997,268 in the last 90 days. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of MongoDB by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of MongoDB by 44.4% during the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of MongoDB by 39.4% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of MongoDB by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perennial Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of MongoDB by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. 92.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

