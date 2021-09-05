MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) PT Raised to $470.00 at Oppenheimer

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at Oppenheimer from $400.00 to $470.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer’s target price indicates a potential downside of 7.37% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on MDB. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of MongoDB from $350.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of MongoDB from $420.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of MongoDB from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. lifted their target price on shares of MongoDB from $445.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of MongoDB from $384.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $440.06.

MongoDB stock opened at $507.41 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $369.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $333.69. The stock has a market cap of $31.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -110.07 and a beta of 0.74. MongoDB has a fifty-two week low of $200.50 and a fifty-two week high of $508.97.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $198.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.19 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 43.16% and a negative return on equity of 648.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 43.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.22) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that MongoDB will post -4.66 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Charles M. Hazard, Jr. sold 1,667 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.56, for a total transaction of $529,372.52. Following the sale, the director now owns 73,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,211,413.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.32, for a total transaction of $12,576,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 255,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,697,026.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 196,974 shares of company stock worth $69,997,268 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in MongoDB during the first quarter valued at $42,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in MongoDB by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 31,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,454,000 after buying an additional 1,532 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its holdings in MongoDB by 2,018.3% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in MongoDB by 34.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its holdings in MongoDB by 45.8% during the 1st quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 28,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,747,000 after acquiring an additional 9,105 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

