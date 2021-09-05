MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) PT Raised to $525.00 at Piper Sandler

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from $425.00 to $525.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price target points to a potential upside of 3.47% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on MongoDB from $390.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on MongoDB in a research report on Friday, May 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $310.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on MongoDB from $375.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $526.00 target price (up previously from $450.00) on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded MongoDB from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $440.06.

MDB stock opened at $507.41 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $31.53 billion, a PE ratio of -110.07 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $369.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $333.69. MongoDB has a 52 week low of $200.50 and a 52 week high of $508.97.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $198.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.19 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 648.36% and a negative net margin of 43.16%. MongoDB’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.22) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that MongoDB will post -4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other MongoDB news, CFO Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 2,598 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.32, for a total value of $1,016,649.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 108,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,450,784.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Thomas Bull sold 4,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.91, for a total value of $1,351,117.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,755 shares in the company, valued at $6,598,222.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 196,974 shares of company stock worth $69,997,268. 7.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MDB. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in MongoDB in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in MongoDB by 5.1% in the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 31,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,454,000 after buying an additional 1,532 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its stake in MongoDB by 2,018.3% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of MongoDB by 34.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its position in shares of MongoDB by 45.8% during the first quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 28,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,747,000 after purchasing an additional 9,105 shares during the period. 92.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

