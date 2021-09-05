MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of ($0.42)-($0.39) for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of ($0.38). The company issued revenue guidance of $202-204 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $198.26 million.MongoDB also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $-1.200-$-1.130 EPS.

Shares of MongoDB stock opened at $507.41 on Friday. MongoDB has a twelve month low of $200.50 and a twelve month high of $508.97. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $369.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $333.69.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.15. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 648.36% and a negative net margin of 41.24%. The firm had revenue of $198.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.22) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that MongoDB will post -4.66 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on MDB. UBS Group raised their price objective on MongoDB from $300.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. lifted their target price on MongoDB from $445.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $475.00 target price on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Friday. Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $526.00 target price (up from $450.00) on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised MongoDB from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $440.06.

In other news, CFO Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 5,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.66, for a total transaction of $2,246,953.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 118,224 shares in the company, valued at $46,303,611.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Charles M. Hazard, Jr. sold 1,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.56, for a total value of $529,372.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 73,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,211,413.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 196,974 shares of company stock valued at $69,997,268. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About MongoDB

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

