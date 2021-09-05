Montauk Renewables (NASDAQ:MNTK) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Montauk Renewables, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTK) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 13,443 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the previous session’s volume of 107,541 shares.The stock last traded at $8.83 and had previously closed at $9.08.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Montauk Renewables from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st.

Get Montauk Renewables alerts:

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Montauk Renewables (NASDAQ:MNTK) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.05).

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Montauk Renewables during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Montauk Renewables during the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new position in Montauk Renewables during the first quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Montauk Renewables during the first quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Montauk Renewables during the second quarter valued at approximately $174,000. 1.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Montauk Renewables Company Profile (NASDAQ:MNTK)

Montauk Renewables, Inc, a renewable energy company, engages in recovery and processing of biogas from landfills and other non-fossil fuel sources. The company develops, owns, and operates renewable natural gas (RNG) projects that capture methane and prevents it from being released into the atmosphere by converting it into either RNG or electrical power for the electrical grid.

See Also: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Montauk Renewables Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Montauk Renewables and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.