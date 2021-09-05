More Coin Price Tops $0.0740 on Major Exchanges (MORE)

More Coin (CURRENCY:MORE) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 5th. Over the last seven days, More Coin has traded 10.3% lower against the US dollar. More Coin has a total market cap of $148,019.70 and approximately $12,465.00 worth of More Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One More Coin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0740 or 0.00000147 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

More Coin Profile

More Coin is a coin. Its genesis date was June 26th, 2019. More Coin’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,000,000 coins. More Coin’s official Twitter account is @getmorecoin . The official website for More Coin is www.mre.live

According to CryptoCompare, “MORE is an innovation in nightlife, live entertainment, and membership. A membership to MORE will give users preferred access to nightclubs in Los Angeles, New York, Las Vegas, and Orange County. MORE members have access to reciprocal clubs around the country in addition to MORE home clubs. MORE members may also spend cryptocurrency on various club services. “

More Coin Coin Trading

