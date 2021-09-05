Morgan Stanley Decreases Stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM)

Morgan Stanley trimmed its position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM) by 21.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,336 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 6,200 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.22% of Federal Agricultural Mortgage worth $2,249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AGM. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 76.0% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 315 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage during the first quarter worth about $63,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage in the 1st quarter valued at about $253,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage in the first quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 55.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,404 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AGM stock opened at $100.99 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $97.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 1.10. Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. has a 52-week low of $61.79 and a 52-week high of $111.88.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The credit services provider reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.23. Federal Agricultural Mortgage had a return on equity of 19.64% and a net margin of 27.12%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%.

Separately, Sidoti restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage in a research note on Thursday, May 13th.

In other news, EVP Stephen P. Mullery sold 1,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.86, for a total value of $124,269.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp. is a stockholder-owned, federally chartered corporation, which engages in the provision of a secondary market for agricultural real estate and rural housing mortgage loans, rural utilities loans, and loans guaranteed by the United States Department of Agriculture. It combines private capital and public sponsorship to serve a public purpose.

