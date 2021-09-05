Morgan Stanley Grows Position in Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO)

Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO) by 13.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 382,437 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,916 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.47% of Arlo Technologies worth $2,401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ARLO. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Arlo Technologies during the first quarter worth $74,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Arlo Technologies in the first quarter worth about $80,000. Malaga Cove Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arlo Technologies by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 15,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 2,275 shares in the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Arlo Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $107,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Arlo Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $107,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Arlo Technologies alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ARLO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Arlo Technologies from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Arlo Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th.

Shares of NYSE:ARLO opened at $6.29 on Friday. Arlo Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.33 and a 1 year high of $10.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $521.82 million, a PE ratio of -7.67 and a beta of 1.76. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.61.

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.11. Arlo Technologies had a negative net margin of 16.42% and a negative return on equity of 50.66%. The business had revenue of $98.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.31) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 47.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Arlo Technologies, Inc. will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Arlo Technologies Profile

Arlo Technologies, Inc engages in the provision and development of cloud infrastructure and mobile app for smart connected devices. It offers wire-free smart Wi-Fi and LTE-enabled cameras, advanced baby monitors, smart security lights, and audio doorbell. The company was founded in January 2018 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

Further Reading: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO).

Receive News & Ratings for Arlo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arlo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.