Morgan Stanley Grows Position in MICT, Inc. (NASDAQ:MICT)

Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of MICT, Inc. (NASDAQ:MICT) by 223.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,093,609 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 754,989 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in MICT were worth $2,263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of MICT by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 254,056 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in MICT during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in MICT by 42.1% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 121,086 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 35,887 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in MICT during the first quarter worth $100,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of MICT by 70.4% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 197,167 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 81,469 shares during the period. 8.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on MICT in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.25 price objective on the stock.

MICT stock opened at $1.81 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.99. MICT, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.23 and a 1-year high of $6.70.

MICT (NASDAQ:MICT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The aerospace company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.04). MICT had a negative net margin of 197.88% and a negative return on equity of 38.31%.

MICT, Inc operates through its subsidiaries, which is focused on the growth and development of the financial technology offerings. The firm uses its proprietary trading technology platforms to serves a range of growth sectors in the fintech space, which areas of focus include online brokerage for equities trading, online investment and wealth management services, sales of insurance products, and trading in certain commodities.

