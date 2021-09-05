Morgan Stanley Has $2.29 Million Position in Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:AEF)

Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:AEF) by 6.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 264,744 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,027 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.52% of Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund worth $2,290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund by 53.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,815 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund by 135.7% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 61,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after buying an additional 35,523 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund by 76.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 6,124 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC raised its position in Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund by 201.3% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 209,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,815,000 after acquiring an additional 140,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund by 14.8% in the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 79,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after acquiring an additional 10,244 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.59% of the company’s stock.

Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund stock opened at $8.93 on Friday. Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.27 and a 1-year high of $9.22. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.77.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 23rd were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.17%. This is an increase from Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 22nd.

Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Profile

Investment Objective: The Fund seeks total return, consisting of capital appreciation and income, by investing primarily in Chilean securities. For more detailed information on the specific risks associated with this fund, please view the Important Risk Considerations tab. Investment Policies: It is the policy of the Fund to invest its assets in Chilean equity and debt securities.

