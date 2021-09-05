Morgan Stanley Increases Stake in Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO)

Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO) by 72.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 61,775 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,055 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Open Lending were worth $2,188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LPRO. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in shares of Open Lending during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,035,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust grew its stake in Open Lending by 21.9% in the first quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 103,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,682,000 after purchasing an additional 18,685 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in Open Lending in the first quarter worth $1,442,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in Open Lending during the first quarter valued at $351,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Open Lending by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. 80.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Open Lending alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LPRO. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Open Lending from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Open Lending from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Open Lending from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Open Lending from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Open Lending from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.69.

In other news, major shareholder Sagemount I. L.P. Bregal sold 170,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.75, for a total value of $5,907,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Gene Yoon sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.40, for a total value of $15,700,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,000,000 shares of company stock valued at $32,121,300. Company insiders own 25.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LPRO opened at $41.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 9.13 and a current ratio of 9.13. The firm has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 207.85 and a beta of 0.36. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.15. Open Lending Co. has a fifty-two week low of $19.53 and a fifty-two week high of $44.00.

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $61.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.96 million. Open Lending had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 158.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 177.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.01) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Open Lending Co. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

About Open Lending

Open Lending Corp. provides lending enablement and risk analytics to credit unions, regional banks and the captive finance companies of original equipment manufacturers (OEM Captives). It specializes in risk-based pricing and modeling and provides automated decision-technology for automotive lenders throughout the United States.

Read More: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LPRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO).

Receive News & Ratings for Open Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Open Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.