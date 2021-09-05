Morgan Stanley Increases Stock Position in Mesabi Trust (NYSE:MSB)

Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Mesabi Trust (NYSE:MSB) by 41.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 76,672 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 22,376 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Mesabi Trust were worth $2,306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mesabi Trust by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 1,704,371 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $51,267,000 after buying an additional 271,070 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Mesabi Trust in the first quarter worth $2,206,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Mesabi Trust by 1,538.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 50,322 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after purchasing an additional 47,250 shares during the last quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Mesabi Trust by 121.2% during the 1st quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 51,283 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,543,000 after purchasing an additional 28,103 shares during the period. Finally, ARS Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mesabi Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $572,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Mesabi Trust alerts:

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Mesabi Trust from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th.

Mesabi Trust stock opened at $33.03 on Friday. Mesabi Trust has a 12 month low of $19.35 and a 12 month high of $39.61. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.89. The company has a market cap of $433.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.30 and a beta of 1.19.

Mesabi Trust (NYSE:MSB) last issued its earnings results on Friday, June 11th. The mining company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.40 million for the quarter. Mesabi Trust had a return on equity of 222.96% and a net margin of 91.52%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th.

Mesabi Trust Profile

Mesabi Trust engages in the collection and distribution of royalties and payment of expenses and liabilities. It holds interest in Peter Mitchell iron mine located near Babbitt and in Silver Bay, Minnesota. The company was founded on July 18, 1961 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Story: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mesabi Trust (NYSE:MSB).

Receive News & Ratings for Mesabi Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mesabi Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.