Morgan Stanley Lowers Yext (NYSE:YEXT) Price Target to $12.00

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) had its target price reduced by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $13.00 to $12.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 7.90% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Yext from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.75.

NYSE YEXT opened at $13.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.16 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.15. Yext has a twelve month low of $11.77 and a twelve month high of $20.23.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $98.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.05 million. Yext had a negative return on equity of 40.41% and a negative net margin of 23.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.07) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Yext will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Yext news, CAO Darryl Bond sold 2,338 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.79, for a total transaction of $32,241.02. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 43,495 shares in the company, valued at $599,796.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Ho Shin sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.45, for a total value of $86,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 27,556 shares in the company, valued at $398,184.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 148,273 shares of company stock worth $2,180,124. Company insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Yext by 6.7% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 12,315,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,335,000 after buying an additional 775,832 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Yext by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,601,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,193,000 after purchasing an additional 201,341 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd increased its holdings in Yext by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 13,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Yext by 70.6% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 680,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,856,000 after purchasing an additional 281,468 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Yext by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,622,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,492,000 after purchasing an additional 117,237 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.67% of the company’s stock.

Yext, Inc is an emerging growth company engages in software development. It offers a cloud-based digital knowledge platform, which allows businesses manage their digital knowledge in the cloud such as financial information, resources and performance of these resources on a consolidated basis and sync it to other application such as Apple Maps, Bing, Cortana, Facebook, Google, Google Maps, Instagram, Siri and Yelp.

