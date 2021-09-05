Morgan Stanley Raises Stock Position in GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCO)

Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCO) by 21.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 198,330 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,136 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in GoHealth were worth $2,318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in GoHealth in the first quarter worth about $25,128,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of GoHealth by 11.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 598,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,990,000 after purchasing an additional 59,548 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in GoHealth by 18.9% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 220,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,572,000 after buying an additional 35,000 shares during the period. Cannell Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GoHealth by 127.7% during the 1st quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 1,158,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,538,000 after buying an additional 649,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of GoHealth in the 1st quarter worth about $161,000. 30.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GOCO stock opened at $5.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 2.60. GoHealth, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.00 and a 1 year high of $16.37. The company has a market cap of $1.65 billion and a P/E ratio of -13.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.54.

GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.07). GoHealth had a positive return on equity of 13.28% and a negative net margin of 3.42%. As a group, analysts expect that GoHealth, Inc. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on GOCO shares. Barclays reduced their price target on GoHealth from $18.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. Truist dropped their target price on shares of GoHealth from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Raymond James downgraded shares of GoHealth from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group cut GoHealth from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on GoHealth from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, GoHealth presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.54.

In related news, COO Shane E. Cruz sold 62,500 shares of GoHealth stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.24, for a total value of $702,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 155,343 shares in the company, valued at $1,746,055.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Nvx Holdings, Inc. purchased 174,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.68 per share, for a total transaction of $818,190.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 277,300 shares of company stock valued at $1,296,981 over the last 90 days. 33.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GoHealth Company Profile

GoHealth, Inc operates as a health insurance marketplace and Medicare focused digital health company in the United States. It operates through four segments: MedicareÂInternal; MedicareÂExternal; Individual and Family Plans (IFP) and OtherÂInternal; and Individual and Family Plans and OtherÂExternal.

