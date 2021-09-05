Morgan Stanley Sells 12,419 Shares of Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP)

Morgan Stanley lessened its holdings in shares of Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) by 15.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 65,646 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 12,419 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Koppers were worth $2,281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in KOP. Rubric Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Koppers by 5,131.4% during the first quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 788,268 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,400,000 after buying an additional 773,200 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Koppers by 6.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,411,367 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $118,581,000 after acquiring an additional 204,108 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Koppers by 394.7% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 227,544 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,909,000 after purchasing an additional 181,548 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its position in Koppers by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 535,225 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $18,604,000 after purchasing an additional 57,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Koppers by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 331,386 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $11,518,000 after purchasing an additional 29,791 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KOP opened at $33.31 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.11 and its 200-day moving average is $33.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 2.30. Koppers Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.92 and a 52 week high of $39.44. The company has a market capitalization of $710.80 million, a PE ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 2.02.

Koppers (NYSE:KOP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $441.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $462.23 million. Koppers had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 29.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Koppers Holdings Inc. will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

KOP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Compass Point upped their price target on Koppers from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on shares of Koppers from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Koppers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of Koppers in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Koppers has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

Koppers Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals and carbon compounds. It operates through the following segments: Carbon Materials and Chemicals; Railroad and Utility Products and Services; and Performance Chemicals. The Carbon Materials and Chemicals segment manufactures carbon pitch naphthalene,creosote and carbon black feedstock.

