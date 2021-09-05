Morgan Stanley Sells 29,757 Shares of Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX)

Morgan Stanley lowered its stake in Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX) by 40.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 43,182 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,757 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Surmodics were worth $2,421,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SRDX. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Surmodics by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,294,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,680,000 after buying an additional 78,225 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of Surmodics by 5.7% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 358,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,078,000 after acquiring an additional 19,342 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Surmodics by 10.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 292,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,385,000 after purchasing an additional 28,658 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Surmodics by 37.1% during the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 99,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,556,000 after purchasing an additional 26,831 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Surmodics by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 94,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,301,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. 78.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Surmodics alerts:

In other Surmodics news, VP Charles W. Olson sold 1,292 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.75, for a total value of $77,197.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 39,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,347,697. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John D. Manders sold 2,608 shares of Surmodics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.35, for a total transaction of $139,136.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $304,948.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 6,400 shares of company stock valued at $352,334. 7.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Surmodics stock opened at $60.32 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $55.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.59. Surmodics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.17 and a 1 year high of $62.27. The stock has a market cap of $836.76 million, a P/E ratio of 603.26, a PEG ratio of 25.67 and a beta of 1.01.

Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.06). Surmodics had a return on equity of 3.03% and a net margin of 1.52%. Sell-side analysts expect that Surmodics, Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Surmodics Profile

SurModics, Inc engages in the provision of surface modification technologies for intravascular medical devices and chemical components for in vitro diagnostic immunoassay tests and microarrays. It also develops and commercializes medical devices that are designed to address unmet clinical needs and engineered to the most demanding requirements.

Read More: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX).

Receive News & Ratings for Surmodics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surmodics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.