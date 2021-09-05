Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.090-$2.140 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.100. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.06 billion-$2.06 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.01 billion.Motorola Solutions also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $8.700-$8.800 EPS.

MSI traded down $1.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $244.85. 558,330 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 725,428. Motorola Solutions has a 1 year low of $149.81 and a 1 year high of $246.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $228.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $205.31. The firm has a market cap of $41.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.77.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.35. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 14.64% and a negative return on equity of 271.44%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions will post 8.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.89%.

MSI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $301.00 to $307.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $239.00 to $247.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Northcoast Research upped their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $215.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $222.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $220.64.

In other news, EVP John P. Molloy sold 6,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.53, for a total transaction of $1,259,521.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Daniel G. Pekofske sold 985 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $211,775.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Motorola Solutions stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) by 17.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 383,655 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,265 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.23% of Motorola Solutions worth $83,197,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 85.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software and services. It operates through the following segments: Products & Systems Integration and Software & Services. The Products & Systems Integration segment offers an extensive portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, video security devices and infrastructure, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

