Motus (OTCMKTS:MOTUY) Lifted to “Buy” at HSBC

HSBC upgraded shares of Motus (OTCMKTS:MOTUY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

MOTUY opened at $5.88 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.84 and its 200-day moving average is $5.97. Motus has a 1-year low of $1.52 and a 1-year high of $6.88.

About Motus

Motus Holdings Ltd. (South Africa) is a holding company, which through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of motor vehicle services. It operates through the following segments: Import and Distribution, Retail and Rental, Motor-Related Financial Services, and Aftermarket Parts. The Import and Distribution segment includes the sale of imported of International vehicle brands such as Hyundai, Kia, Renault and Mitsubishi.

