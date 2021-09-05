Movado Group (NYSE:MOV) Stock Price Down 3.8%

Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV) dropped 3.8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $33.85 and last traded at $33.85. Approximately 638 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 169,404 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.20.

MOV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Movado Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Movado Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.58 and a 200 day moving average of $29.41. The company has a market cap of $780.01 million, a P/E ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 1.24.

Movado Group (NYSE:MOV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.55. Movado Group had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 11.25%. The company had revenue of $173.87 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Movado Group, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 7th. Movado Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 86.96%.

In other Movado Group news, VP Mitchell Cole Sussis sold 10,324 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total transaction of $389,731.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $523,592.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Alan H. Howard sold 2,109 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $80,142.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 69,441 shares of company stock worth $2,195,230. 28.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Movado Group in the second quarter worth $41,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Movado Group in the first quarter worth $57,000. Nkcfo LLC bought a new position in shares of Movado Group in the second quarter worth $104,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Movado Group by 57.3% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Movado Group by 120,750.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 4,830 shares during the period. 62.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Movado Group (NYSE:MOV)

Movado Group, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of watches. It operates through Watch and Accessory Brands and Company Stores segments. The Watch and Accessory Brands segment include distribution of watches and, to a lesser extent, jewelry and other accessories, of owned and licensed brands, in addition to revenue generated from after-sales service activities and shipping.

