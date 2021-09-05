Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Buys 6,832 Shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 145,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,832 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $7,053,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in Synchrony Financial during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 1,564.0% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 86.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SYF stock opened at $47.38 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.99 billion, a PE ratio of 8.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.80. Synchrony Financial has a 52-week low of $24.20 and a 52-week high of $52.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $48.62 and its 200 day moving average is $45.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.65. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 27.59% and a net margin of 21.76%. The firm had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Synchrony Financial will post 6.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synchrony Financial announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, May 25th that allows the company to repurchase $2.90 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 10.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is presently 33.85%.

In other news, insider Carol Juel sold 8,708 shares of Synchrony Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total transaction of $432,178.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SYF. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Synchrony Financial from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. began coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. assumed coverage on Synchrony Financial in a report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.67.

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. It operates through three sales platforms: Retail Card, Payment Solutions, and CareCredit. The Retail Card platform is a provider of private label credit cards, and also provides Dual Cards and small-and medium-sized business credit products.

