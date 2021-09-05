Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Buys 98 Shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,376 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $6,340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ALGN. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of Align Technology by 226.7% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 49 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Align Technology in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Align Technology by 150.0% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 50 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Align Technology during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Align Technology in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ALGN shares. BNP Paribas began coverage on Align Technology in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $790.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens raised shares of Align Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $600.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Align Technology in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $790.00 target price for the company. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Align Technology in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Align Technology from $715.00 to $732.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Align Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $680.71.

ALGN stock opened at $721.50 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $663.17 and a 200 day moving average of $605.27. The firm has a market cap of $57.01 billion, a PE ratio of 82.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.68. Align Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $297.44 and a twelve month high of $731.72.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.91. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $942.26 million. Align Technology had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 20.10%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Align Technology, Inc. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Julie Ann Coletti sold 782 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $710.00, for a total transaction of $555,220.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Emory Wright sold 6,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $706.58, for a total transaction of $4,524,938.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,186 shares of company stock valued at $18,568,508. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Align Technology, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and vivera retainers for treating malocclusion.

