Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 1.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 32,467 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $6,687,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Ecolab by 2.6% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 14,784 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,045,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 13,895 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,862,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ecolab in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,832,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Ecolab by 5.6% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 121,516 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,029,000 after buying an additional 6,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its position in Ecolab by 9.1% during the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 6,190 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the period. 72.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ecolab alerts:

In related news, EVP Timothy P. Mulhere sold 20,194 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.40, for a total transaction of $4,470,951.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,844 shares in the company, valued at $4,836,261.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Laurie M. Marsh sold 11,536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.03, for a total value of $2,595,946.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,894,210.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,460 shares of company stock valued at $9,860,974 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ecolab stock opened at $225.14 on Friday. Ecolab Inc. has a twelve month low of $181.25 and a twelve month high of $230.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $217.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $216.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.41 billion, a PE ratio of 61.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.00.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.04. Ecolab had a return on equity of 20.14% and a net margin of 8.66%. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 13th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.76%.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.60.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

See Also: Dual Listing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL).

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.