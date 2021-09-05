Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Increases Position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,510 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $7,222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Asio Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Global Payments by 46.1% in the first quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 12,179 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,455,000 after purchasing an additional 3,842 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 260.9% in the 1st quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 27,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,527,000 after buying an additional 19,823 shares in the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Global Payments in the 1st quarter valued at $104,623,000. Addenda Capital Inc. raised its stake in Global Payments by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 12,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,302,000 after acquiring an additional 1,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tiger Eye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Global Payments in the first quarter valued at $9,022,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

GPN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Global Payments from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $206.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Global Payments from $231.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Global Payments from $220.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Global Payments from $216.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Global Payments presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.00.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Steven Sloan purchased 2,946 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $169.87 per share, with a total value of $500,437.02. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 291,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,477,015.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.30, for a total transaction of $96,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have acquired 4,686 shares of company stock worth $800,475 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GPN opened at $158.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Global Payments Inc. has a 12 month low of $153.33 and a 12 month high of $220.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $178.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $194.14.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 10.83%. Global Payments’s revenue was up 40.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Global Payments Inc. will post 7.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. This is an increase from Global Payments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Global Payments’s payout ratio is currently 12.98%.

Global Payments announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Monday, August 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to buy up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Global Payments

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

