Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 2,711 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 7.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,753 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,711 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $6,806,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $25,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $36,000. First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.25% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James initiated coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $246.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $277.00 to $244.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $358.00 to $307.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $266.25.

VRTX stock opened at $198.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.61 and a quick ratio of 4.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.64. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $185.32 and a fifty-two week high of $280.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $198.71 and a 200-day moving average of $206.76.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.86. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 29.73% and a net margin of 29.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Equities analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 10.83 EPS for the current year.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Reshma Kewalramani purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $195.65 per share, for a total transaction of $1,956,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 69,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,599,827.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company. It engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

