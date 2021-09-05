Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) Shares Purchased by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) by 57.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,888 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Myriad Genetics were worth $578,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Myriad Genetics by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,229,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,850,000 after purchasing an additional 727,959 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Myriad Genetics by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 7,185,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,794,000 after acquiring an additional 453,921 shares during the last quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP acquired a new position in shares of Myriad Genetics during the 1st quarter valued at about $82,782,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Myriad Genetics by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,263,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,478,000 after acquiring an additional 119,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Myriad Genetics by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 899,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,377,000 after acquiring an additional 3,780 shares during the last quarter. 96.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Myriad Genetics news, insider Nicole Lambert sold 945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total value of $32,602.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 127,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,383,259.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jerry S. Lanchbury sold 83,372 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.96, for a total value of $2,664,569.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 287,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,181,532.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 440,960 shares of company stock valued at $14,858,683. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MYGN. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Myriad Genetics in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Myriad Genetics in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:MYGN opened at $35.98 on Friday. Myriad Genetics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.76 and a 1 year high of $36.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.26 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.51.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.21. Myriad Genetics had a negative return on equity of 4.29% and a negative net margin of 15.64%. The business had revenue of $189.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.31) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 103.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Myriad Genetics, Inc. will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

Myriad Genetics Company Profile

Myriad Genetics, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and marketing of transformative molecular diagnostic test. It operates through the Diagnostics and Other segments. The Diagnostics segment provides testing and collaborative development of testing that is designed to asses an individual’s risk of developing a disease later in life.

