Naples Global Advisors LLC Has $270,000 Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Naples Global Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 397 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 25 shares during the quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Milestone Resources Group Ltd increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 56.0% in the second quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 39 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 0.7% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,234 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 3.3% in the second quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 473 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Tesla by 2.2% in the second quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 705 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaStar Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tesla by 2.9% in the second quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 612 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.35% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,200.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$900.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Mizuho raised their price target on Tesla from $820.00 to $825.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. UBS Group raised their price target on Tesla from $660.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Tesla from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tesla currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $602.16.

In other Tesla news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 31,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $736.72, for a total transaction of $23,022,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 903 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $587.83, for a total value of $530,810.49. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,154,662.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 87,925 shares of company stock worth $62,232,477. 23.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $733.57 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $685.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $668.10. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $329.88 and a fifty-two week high of $900.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $726.25 billion, a PE ratio of 382.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.93. Tesla had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 5.21%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

