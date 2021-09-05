Naples Global Advisors LLC Has $422,000 Stock Holdings in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS)

Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,140 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA were worth $422,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA during the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 441.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 1,763 shares in the last quarter. 3.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE FMS opened at $38.68 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.16. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 12 month low of $33.84 and a 12 month high of $44.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.66 billion, a PE ratio of 15.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.05). Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA had a net margin of 5.74% and a return on equity of 9.47%. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.33 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FMS. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has an average rating of “Hold”.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Company Profile

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA engages in the provision of products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure. It also develop and manufacture a variety of health care products, which includes dialysis and non-dialysis products. The company was founded on August 5, 1996 and is headquartered in Bad Homburg, Germany.

