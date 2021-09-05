Naples Global Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM)

Naples Global Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 88,459 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC owned 0.21% of MFS Municipal Income Trust worth $632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new stake in shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust in the first quarter worth $94,000. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its position in MFS Municipal Income Trust by 18.8% during the first quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 20,900 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its position in MFS Municipal Income Trust by 20.7% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 34,125 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 5,844 shares in the last quarter. Karpus Management Inc. purchased a new stake in MFS Municipal Income Trust during the first quarter valued at about $308,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in MFS Municipal Income Trust by 34.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 55,888 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 14,174 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MFM opened at $7.14 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.03. MFS Municipal Income Trust has a twelve month low of $6.27 and a twelve month high of $7.42.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0245 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.12%.

MFS Municipal Income Trust Profile

MFS Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays Municipal Bond Index.

