National Bank Financial Boosts Alimentation Couche-Tard (OTCMKTS:ANCUF) Price Target to C$56.00

Alimentation Couche-Tard (OTCMKTS:ANCUF) had its price objective increased by National Bank Financial from C$54.00 to C$56.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on ANCUF. Desjardins raised their target price on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$50.00 to C$56.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$57.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$54.00 to C$58.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$56.00 to C$59.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$43.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $56.78.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ANCUF opened at $40.34 on Thursday. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a 12 month low of $28.55 and a 12 month high of $42.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $39.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.77.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.69%.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Company Profile

Alimentation Couche-Tard, Inc engages in the operation of independent convenience stores. It sells goods for immediate consumption, road transportation fuel, and other products mainly through company-operated stores and franchises stores. It operates under Circle K, Ingo, Couche-Tara brands. The company was founded by Alain Bouchard, Jacques D’Amours, Richard Fortin, and Réal Plourde in 1980 and is headquartered in Laval, Canada.

